Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 150.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $234.44 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The stock has a market cap of $120.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.98 and a 200 day moving average of $232.57.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.42.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

