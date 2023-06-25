Raymond James & Associates Purchases 16,272 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,391 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,272 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.11% of Intuit worth $133,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $32,728,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $207,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $29,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.6% during the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.2% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.85.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $452.69 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $490.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $435.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.98. The stock has a market cap of $126.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.16, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

