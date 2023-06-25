QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Oak Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Oak Asset Management LLC reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 3.6% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $218,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 34,445 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 127,754 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,587 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $113.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.04. The company has a market capitalization of $126.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.30%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

