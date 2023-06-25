HB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 10,867,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,253,000 after acquiring an additional 49,543 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,362,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,326,000 after acquiring an additional 686,514 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,972,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,181,000 after acquiring an additional 616,973 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,798,000 after acquiring an additional 95,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,785,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,895,000 after acquiring an additional 362,071 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.76.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $106.60 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $123.09. The company has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

