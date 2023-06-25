Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $5.73 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.1% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 314,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,420,000 after purchasing an additional 15,343 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,587,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,327,000 after purchasing an additional 47,774 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 700,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 42.8% in the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $167.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.38. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.