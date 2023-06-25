Transform Wealth LLC Purchases 11,877 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,877 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 39,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 383,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $327.26 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $333.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $307.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.58. The firm has a market cap of $114.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,923,158. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

