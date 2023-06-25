Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,800 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Unilever by 43.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Unilever by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 40.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 10.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL opened at $51.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.52. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $55.99.

Unilever Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

