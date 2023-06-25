Sharper & Granite LLC Acquires 1,197 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sharper & Granite LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.2% of Sharper & Granite LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 636.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 234,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,308,000 after buying an additional 202,861 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 985,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,527,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,075,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $158.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $178.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.06 and a 200-day moving average of $161.32.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

