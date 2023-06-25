Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $5.82 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET opened at $53.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $77.36.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 93.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.55.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

