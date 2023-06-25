Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC Sells 90 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 0.5% of Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP opened at $199.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.99. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35. The stock has a market cap of $121.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

