Buckley Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,182 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 49,310 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,788,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,289,938 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $360,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.77.

Insider Activity

McDonald’s Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $289.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $211.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $298.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $291.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.42.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

