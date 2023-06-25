Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 700.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,279 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,750 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $288.73 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $289.67. The stock has a market cap of $739.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,030,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,078 shares of company stock worth $9,240,685. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.