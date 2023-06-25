Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for 2.3% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $13,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. United Bank raised its position in Analog Devices by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Analog Devices by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.04.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Performance

In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,715. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $185.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $198.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.