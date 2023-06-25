Oak Asset Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Oak Asset Management LLC cut its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ITW stock opened at $242.25 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $253.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.20 and its 200 day moving average is $231.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

