Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Position Lifted by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Waste Management by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in Waste Management by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,422,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 23,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRA Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM stock opened at $165.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.18. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.55 and a 52 week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

