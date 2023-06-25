JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $8.58 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 25,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 23.8% in the first quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,202,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,599,000 after purchasing an additional 36,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

RTX opened at $96.91 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

