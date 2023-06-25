Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $113.43 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.04. The firm has a market cap of $126.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.30%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

