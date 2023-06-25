Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 591,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 246,424 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $65,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 14,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 29,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $107.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.45. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $118.48.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

