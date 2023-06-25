Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 55.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $129.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.12. The company has a market cap of $117.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 337.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

