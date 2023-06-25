Hennessy Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $25.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $27.36.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.17%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

