Davis Investment Partners LLC Has $451,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.87.

General Electric Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE GE opened at $103.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Articles

