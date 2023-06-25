Sharper & Granite LLC Has $258,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Sharper & Granite LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529,155 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,098.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,739,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927,502 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,841,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,760 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,602,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,710,000 after buying an additional 2,172,405 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV stock opened at $75.67 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $77.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

