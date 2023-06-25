Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Aflac by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 338,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after purchasing an additional 37,174 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Aflac by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 91,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AFL. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Aflac Trading Down 0.6 %

AFL opened at $67.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.04 and a 52 week high of $74.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.10.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. Aflac’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $906,194.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $906,194.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,647,192 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

