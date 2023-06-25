Hennessy Advisors Inc. Acquires 19,100 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $206,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 74,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 13.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,475,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,208,000 after purchasing an additional 175,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Citigroup Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.79.

NYSE:C opened at $46.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.87 and its 200 day moving average is $47.60. The firm has a market cap of $89.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

