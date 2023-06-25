ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. ONEOK makes up approximately 1.8% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of ONEOK worth $24,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 1,003.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $57.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.08%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

