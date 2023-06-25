Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Holdings Raised by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 55,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COF. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.76.

COF stock opened at $106.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Stories

