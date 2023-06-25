Welch & Forbes LLC Has $39.07 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 441,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $39,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 38,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $720,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,872.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $779,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,274.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $720,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,872.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,632,614 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHD opened at $97.12 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.53 and a 200-day moving average of $87.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

CHD has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.56.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

