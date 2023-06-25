Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 46 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $12,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.2% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 50.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.6% during the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 11.4% during the first quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 149,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,626,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock opened at $232.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.92 and a twelve month high of $261.91.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

