26,277 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Acquired by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VOE stock opened at $133.57 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $147.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.14. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.