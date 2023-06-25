Transform Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,304 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $8,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Target by 13.5% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.7% in the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.7% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,774 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Down 0.4 %

Target stock opened at $131.83 on Friday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.01.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.