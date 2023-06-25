Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,519 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,105.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,783,000 after buying an additional 84,006 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 256,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,544,000 after buying an additional 19,539 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 151,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,528,000 after buying an additional 88,870 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $97.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.29. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $105.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.2316 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

