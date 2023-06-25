Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Has $7.24 Million Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,804,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,624,000 after buying an additional 684,660 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 208.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,816,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,578,000 after buying an additional 1,904,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,461,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,652,000 after buying an additional 1,227,667 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,775,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,092,000 after buying an additional 56,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,487,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,626,000 after buying an additional 471,562 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $61.96 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.24 and a fifty-two week high of $65.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.72.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
