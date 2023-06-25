Transform Wealth LLC Acquires 23,471 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 101.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,471 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,546,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,939,000 after acquiring an additional 88,556 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 1,144,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 121,868 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 978,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,038,000 after acquiring an additional 164,256 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $178.20 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

