Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,944 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for approximately 1.5% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $16,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $72.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.81. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $69.92 and a 1 year high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADM. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

