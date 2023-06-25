Transform Wealth LLC Raises Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,109 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,731 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,664 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $445,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. SVB Securities raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.00.

NYSE:LLY opened at $458.84 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $296.32 and a 52 week high of $462.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.56 billion, a PE ratio of 72.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $425.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,279,783 shares of company stock worth $510,549,964. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

