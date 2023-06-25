Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.9% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Crane Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. ADE LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.5% during the first quarter. ADE LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 51.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 27,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 17,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 978,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,307,000 after acquiring an additional 40,537 shares during the period. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $178.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.30. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

