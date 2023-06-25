JGP Wealth Management LLC Purchases 800 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.9% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $215.22 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.76 and a one year high of $223.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.96 and a 200 day moving average of $204.84.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.