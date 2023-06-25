JGP Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,401 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $288.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $739.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.01. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $289.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,078 shares of company stock valued at $9,240,685. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.