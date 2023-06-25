Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,658 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,658 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,573 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,438,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 216.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 81,154 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after acquiring an additional 55,471 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in NIKE by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 97,242 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $11,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in NIKE by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,670,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $204,910,000 after purchasing an additional 54,068 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $109.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $168.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Williams Trading downgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.10.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

