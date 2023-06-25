JGP Wealth Management LLC Acquires 653 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,437 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Walmart Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $155.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.34. The company has a market cap of $418.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $119.89 and a one year high of $158.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,506,227 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $217,137,684.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,724,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,499,565.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,105,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,917,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,585,049. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

