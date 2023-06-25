Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 531,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 2.6% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $151,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $297.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $287.38 and its 200-day moving average is $271.85. The firm has a market cap of $112.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $306.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

