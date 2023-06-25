Oak Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Oak Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,440 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.9% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after buying an additional 1,566,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after buying an additional 1,028,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Argus dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $215.22 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.76 and a 1-year high of $223.31. The company has a market capitalization of $126.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.84.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 40.90%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

