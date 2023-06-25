Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 646,128 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.1% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $65,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 136,388 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after buying an additional 22,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

ABT opened at $108.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $115.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.01%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

