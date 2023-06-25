First Command Financial Services Inc. Sells 65 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First Command Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,498 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,618 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $1,056,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,540 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $289.91 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $298.86. The company has a market cap of $211.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.42.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

