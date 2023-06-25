Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.5% of Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,385,000 after buying an additional 39,289,404 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $2,736,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,314,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,542,000 after buying an additional 11,051,945 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,400,000 after buying an additional 4,915,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,267,000 after buying an additional 4,000,816 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $114.60 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $84.52 and a one year high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.61 and its 200 day moving average is $110.64. The firm has a market cap of $290.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 57.03%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.