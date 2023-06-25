Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $125,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $93.14 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $75.88 and a 52 week high of $96.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.32. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

