Raymond James & Associates Has $360.68 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,289,938 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,201 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $360,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.2 %

MCD stock opened at $289.91 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $298.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.33 and a 200-day moving average of $277.42. The company has a market cap of $211.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.77.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.