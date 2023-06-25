Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 23,204 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,204 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $66,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,052,544 shares of company stock valued at $686,725,797. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oracle Stock Down 1.6 %

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $118.64 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.97.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

