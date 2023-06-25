Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Lessened by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.68. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

