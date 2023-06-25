Accurate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 76.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,525 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Down 0.1 %

AXP opened at $168.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.55 and a 200 day moving average of $161.52.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.50.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

